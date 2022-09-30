India's Adani Solar will expand its PV cell and module manufacturing capacity to 10 GW per year by 2025, with backward integration up to the polysilicon stage.From pv magazine India Adani Solar, the solar PV manufacturing unit of Adani Group, aims to have 10 GW of polysilicon-to-solar module manufacturing capacity up and running by 2025. The Indian manufacturer now has 2 GW of monocrystalline cell and module capacity in the Indian state of Gujarat. It is executing the expansion and backward integration in stages at its existing manufacturing sites in the state. "We will increase our cell and ...

