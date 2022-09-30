Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar panel. In the first part of this series, we look at the solar panels themselves.From pv magazine USA Residential solar panels are often sold with long-term loans or leases, with homeowners entering contracts of 20 years or more. But how long do panels last, and how resilient are they? Panel life depends on several factors, including climate, module type, and the racking system. While there isn't a specific "end date" for a panel per se, loss of production over time often forces equipment retirements. When deciding whether ...

