Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 30

30 September 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
 Philip Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Exercise of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc that have vested under the Company's 2018 and 2019 Executive Performance Share Plans (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP")
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£027,955
£026,192
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



54,147


£0
f)Date of the transaction
30 September 2022
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

