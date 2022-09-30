Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, September 30
30 September 2022
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philip Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc that have vested under the Company's 2018 and 2019 Executive Performance Share Plans (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP")
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
54,147
£0
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|30 September 2022
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
For further information, please contact:
|Redde Northgate plc
|James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com
