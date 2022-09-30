Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

30 September 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc that have vested under the Company's 2018 and 2019 Executive Performance Share Plans (the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan or "LTIP") d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0 27,955 £0 26,192 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







54,147





£0 f) Date of the transaction

30 September 2022 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

For further information, please contact: