TECO 2030 ASA: TECO 2030 Wins Award at the ZeroEmission@Berth Innovation Competition

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF) has been awarded as the winner of an innovation competition in the category of "Innovation Concepts" with the TECO 2030 Power Barge concept. The innovation competition ZeroEmission@Berth is hosted by The Maritime Cluster Northern Germany.

The TECO 2030 Power Barge provides ports and ships at berth with stable and constant zero emission energy supply. The Power Barge is designed with a modular and scalable power output and hydrogen storage approach, which reduces operational risks, costs and footprint while increasing the energy efficiency.

Picture Text: The TECO2030 Power Barge is a concept for a floating zero-emission power supply for powering of ships at berth and at anchor in ports with hydrogen infrastructure.

TECO 2030 is proud to announce it has been awarded as the winner in the innovation competition category "Innovation Concepts" with the energy efficient TECO 2030 Power Barge.

"TECO 2030 is honored to be awarded as the category winner for innovative concepts in the ZeroEmission@Berth innovation competition. We are humble to be selected as the winner in front of the big and leading industry players ABB OY and Hydrogen de France. With this award, TECO 2030 proves its ability to develop leading maritime zero emission fuel cells solutions," says Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030.

Picture Text: Awarded as category winner in the Innovation Competition of the concepts category.

The ZeroEmission@Berth innovation competition was initiated by nine German ports in search of innovative alternatives to existing shore power systems and energy supply approaches for ships at berth, which can also contribute to reducing emissions while ships are at sea. The seaports, represented by the respective port infrastructure companies, want to support the path of decarbonization of shipping with the innovation competition 'ZeroEmission@Berth' to enable ship operation at the berth without emissions.

"The diverse approaches from all parts of the world surprised even the jury members and prove that technology providers are serious about decarbonization in the maritime industry," says Peter Moller, MCN Branch Manager.

TECO 2030 was also awarded as the runner up in the category of "prototypes" for its TECO 2030 Fuel Cell Power Generator. TECO 2030 congratulates CMB Germany as the prototypes category winner. Overall, there were 3 categories, and TECO 2030 is proud to be nominated in 2 out of 3 categories.

The TECO 2030 Fuel Cell Power Generator is a complete hydrogen powered genset that can replace both on- and offshore fossil fueled generators for shore power solutions, strengthening of local grids, emergency generators for data centers and more.

Contact:

TECO 2030

Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030

+47 920 83 800

tore.enger@teco2030.no

About TECO 2030:

TECO 2030 accelerates the green transition in the maritime sector by delivering technology that helps ships to reduce their environmental and climate impacts. TECO 2030 is developing hydrogen fuel cells that enable ships and other heavy-duty applications to become emissions-free. The company is also developing other solutions that can help the maritime industry to reduce its emissions, such as exhaust gas cleaning and carbon capture systems for ships. TECO 2030 was founded in 2019 and is headquartered at Lysaker, Norway. The company is listed on Euronext Growth on Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TECO. TECO 2030 has its roots in the TECO Maritime Group, a group that has provided technology and repair services to the global shipping industry since 1994. For more information, please visit www.teco2030.no

SOURCE: TECO 2030 ASA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718290/TECO-2030-Wins-Award-at-the-ZeroEmissionBerth-Innovation-Competition