Saft, a unit of TotalEnergies, has launched a new LFP battery storage system that is optimized for time-shifting applications.Saft, a subsidiary of France's TotalEnergies, has unveiled the new compact, modular Intensium Shift utility-scale energy storage system. The 3 MWh unit is a scalable building block suitable for storage projects up to gigawatt-hour scale and is designed for two to eight hours of energy-shifting applications. The Intensium Shift measures 6.1 m x 2.9 m x 2.4 m and weighs 30.5 tons. It can operate at an ambient temperature range of -25 C to 55 C and features IP54 protection ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...