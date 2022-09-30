The Carpenters' Line: Japan House London's exhibition and event series explore master carpentry

The Carpenters' Line uncovers the art of master woodworking from the densely forested Hida region of Gifu Prefecture, central Japan.?

The Carpenters' Line runs from 29 September 2022 to 29 January 2023.??

As well as the exhibition, a series of events and workshops on Hida's carpentry culture are being delivered by Japan House London in collaboration with experts from Japan .

For centuries, the woodworkers of Hida have used a sumi-nawa, a carpenter's line, to create the inked line that marks the start of the project. Just as this physical carpenter's line is the starting point of a work of carpentry, so too can Hida's woodworking heritage be traced back to its origins over 1300 years ago. During Japan's Nara period, carpenters from Hida were sent to the imperial capitals to build temples and shrines in lieu of paying taxes, with Gifu's forests providing the workers with the wealth of raw materials required. Today the practice of woodworking still thrives in Hida, most notably in the city of Takayama, with many established workshops and factories well known for their collaborations with domestic and international designers.



Visitors to The Carpenters' Line will not only encounter a series of installations about Hida's woodworking legacy, but will also be immersed in the sights, sounds, and even smells of Hida's forests. Lush green mountain scenery on printed on wall-to-ceiling curtains, a twenty-four-hour sound cycle from the forest and the fragrant scent of cypress transport the visitor's senses to Hida, providing the perfect backdrop to take in exhibits showcasing carpentry techniques, technology, materials, products, and people. The Carpenters' Line is the first ever exhibition in the UK to explore Hida's master carpentry and offers visitors the opportunity to view exhibits hard to find outside of Japan, such as a yatai, an ornate festival float, and a shaku, a ceremonial sceptre, that was presented to the Japanese Imperial Household in 2019.



As well as the exhibition itself, Japan House London is offering guests a chance to delve deeper into Hida and its craftspeople through a series of events and workshops. Many of these events are delivered by experts from Japan, providing truly authentic voices on master woodworking in Hida.



The Making of 'The Carpenters' Line:' Talk & Panel Discussion

Friday 30 September 2022, 18:30-19:30

The Hall, Lower Ground Floor, Japan House London

The Making of 'The Carpenters' Line:' Talk & Panel Discussion (japanhouselondon.uk)



This talk and panel discussion reveals behind-the-scenes insights into the making of The Carpenters' Line. The event is moderated by exhibition curator Simon Wright who is joined in conversation by representatives from two of Takayama city's leading furniture manufacturers, Kawakami Shingo from Nissin Furniture Crafters and Ozaki Tetsuya from Hida Sangyo, along with key members of the exhibition curatorial and creative team including Yamada Yu (method Inc.) and members of design unit SPREAD.

Guests watching in the Hall and on Zoom are encouraged to ask questions to the panel. Following the event, guests physically attending can enjoy a late-night visit to the exhibition until 20:30.



Making Kumiko Latticework

Saturday 1 October 2022, Sunday 2 October 2022

Two sessions on each date: 13:30-14:30 / 16:30-17:30

The Library, Japan House London

Making Kumiko Latticework (japanhouselondon.uk)



Get first-hand experience of Hida master carpentry in a workshop at Japan House London, led by Kawakami Shingo, a woodworking craftsperson from Nissin Furniture Crafters, one of Takayama city's leading furniture manufacturers. Participants use kumiko latticework techniques to craft a beautiful decorative wooden object. Popular since ancient times, kumiko is a type of Japanese latticework in which strips of wood are fitted together without using any nails or glue to create decorative geometric patterns. Two of these items can be taken home afterwards.



Gallery Tour Series: The Carpenters' Line

30 September - 2 October 2022

Various times

Gallery, Lower Ground Floor, Japan House London

Gallery Tour Series: The Carpenters' Line (japanhouselondon.uk)



During a tour which reveals behind-the scenes insights into the exhibition curation process, guests can take a closer look at Hida's extraordinary craftworking legacy from the rich natural resources of Hida's forests, the tools and techniques developed to work them, to the involvement of Hida craftsmanship in furniture design around the world today.



Future workshops

The Carpenters' Line runs from Thursday 29 September to Sunday 29 January 2023. Admission to the exhibition is free and booking is recommended. Visit the Japan House London website to book.

Woodworking workshops delivered by experts from Japan continue throughout the run of The Carpenters' Line. A demonstration of shikuchi, a joinery technique, will be held in November, and an ittobori (a woodcarving technique) demonstration will be held in January. More information will be released in the coming weeks.



About Hida

Hida is a region of Gifu Prefecture in central Japan, consisting of three cities and one village: Takayama city, Hida city, Gero city, and Shirakawa village. Shirakawa is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its steep, thatched-rooved gassho-zukuri style of buildings. Surrounded by the rich nature of the northern Alps, including dense forests and 3000m high mountains, Hida is home not only to a long woodworking heritage, but also to mixture of cultures originating in Edo (present day Tokyo) and Kyoto, Japan's old capital. The streets of Takayama City remain largely unchanged since the end of the 19th century, offering visitors the opportunity to experience the architecture of a bygone era.

About Japan House London?

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London'sKensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. Part of a global initiative led by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.?

