Digital Element, the global IP geolocation and audience insights leader, has announced a suite of updates to Nodify, the industry's first and most advanced threat intelligence solution designed to help security professionals respond to the recent surge in the VPN market. While other solutions on the market claim to offer VPN usage insights, Nodify is the only offering that provides a granular look into which VPNs are being used across all devices to weed out bad actors and allow legitimate services to continue.

As tech providers expand their offerings and provide new safety features to users, Nodify gives organisations an unmatched level of detail around VPN traffic, usage, and intent, enabling cybersecurity teams to understand the level of threat such traffic poses and set policies around that traffic.

"With the growing interest in personal privacy on the web, we've seen many consumers utilising VPNs for legitimate reasons, but now more and more people are leveraging the anonymity around VPNs to cloak their location and bypass geographic boundaries set by today's leading service providers," said Jerrod Stoller, President of Digital Envoy, parent company of Digital Element. "Security professionals need to understand the nuances around VPN usage on their platforms. For example, users who have opted to hide their personal information may not necessarily be trying to torrent illegal data from a remote location. Determining who is granted and denied access depends entirely on the granular data available in Nodify."

Following the launch of Nodify in April 2022, Digital Element has introduced a new suite of updates, keeping the product at the forefront of VPN data reporting with the most extensive VPN detection system available. Notable updates include:

Higher Frequency: With proxy IPS and VPNs changing rapidly, Nodify data is collected on an hourly basis and provides customers with a daily update on usage

Going beyond the generic VPN collection, Nodify provides users with critical insights into the VPN user, including services provided by the VPN provider such as "no logging," "multihop," and "corporate," these fields help clients determine the good vs the bad based on their use case.

Ease of Use: Nodify has a User interface that allows clients to quickly get a complete understanding of any VPN provider through a simple web dashboard.

"GPS spoofing has become a major pain point for industries ranging from streaming to gaming services. With everything from third-party apps to full-service providers now offering VPN services, it has become harder for providers to delineate what devices should be granted access. Still, accurate identification remains critical to their success," said Jonathan Tomek, VP of Research and Development at Digital Element. "Because Nodify is API based, we're able to provide that granular data in the moments that matter the most. Users aren't limited to just relying on GPS data from a phone that can easily be spoofed."

