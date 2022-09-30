Leading energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has successfully completed the plug and abandonment (P&A) of Ireland's first indigenous gas wells.

Expro provided the delivery of integrated subsea and well test services over an eight-month period to intervene, plug and abandon subsea wells from a mobile offshore drilling unit located in the Celtic Sea.

The subsea intervention scope utilized Expro's 7 3/8" ELSA (Expro landing string assemblies) system, supported by a complete backup system and direct hydraulic topside and subsea controls package.

Achieving over 3,000 successful operations globally, ELSA is Expro's industry-leading subsea well access technology, providing clients with a safe and environmentally secure operating system for the commissioning and decommissioning of subsea wells.

Expro completed the work scope with 100% operational uptime and zero non-productive time (NPT) across the duration of the project.

The performance on this project, allied with the recent highly successful completion of Intervention Riser System deep-water operations in Mauritania, further enhances Expro's position as a leading provider of subsea P&A solutions.

Graham Cheyne, Expro's Vice President of Subsea Well Access, commented:

"With ten wells successfully intervened and abandoned one after another in a short timeframe, the reliability of the system was proven with 100% operational uptime and zero NPT, improving the efficiency of Expro and our client's subsea operations over the extended operational period.

"This project not only enhances our already established subsea well access experience and track record, but it also demonstrates our strong position to deliver value and extraordinary performance in the integrated decommissioning and plug and abandonment market.

"Building on our industry-leading technology, the latest Subsea Test Tree Assemblies addition, our Next Generation Landing String, is designed to fully comply with all aspects of the industry's latest API17G standard. The system includes a range of new and advanced design elements and functionality across its 7-3/8" valve range, incorporating high-debris tolerant ball mechanism and hydraulic latch mechanism, as well as supplying dual seal protection for safe and environmentally secure operations."

Colin Mackenzie, Expro's Vice President of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, added:

"Throughout this project the team showed a true commitment to both Expro's and our client's high environmental and safety standards. I see this is a true reflection of Expro's dedication and passion to supporting our people, our clients, and the environments in which we operate."

