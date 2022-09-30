Packed Agenda of Cyber Security Leaders Lined Up for Egress Human Activated Risk Summit

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIIRE / September 30, 2022 / Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, announced its annual Human Activated Risk Summit , an event hosted by and for cyber security leaders. The virtual summit, which takes place on October 5th and is free for registrants to attend, analyzes cyber security buyers' and vendors' expectations versus the reality they face day to day. The agenda features top thought leaders, including Jinan Budge VP, Principle Analyst, at Forrester Research, with each session cutting through the hype on key topics, such as the use of AI, security awareness training, the impact of ransomware attacks, cyber insurance, and more.

The Egress Human Activated Risk Summit includes the following sessions:

The Reality of Reducing Human Activated Risk - addressing the reality of reducing human activated risk by putting people front and center of the solution.

Is the Cyber Security Industry Selling Snake Oil? Exploring how cyber technology buyers can navigate the crowded cyber security market to get genuine value from the solution they procure.

Cutting Through the Hype of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Security?- offering insights into the common AI technologies used in cyber and questions to ask vendors touting them.

Cyber Insurance: Lessons Learned from Post-Breach Reality - helping delegates understand the hardening of the cyber insurance market and providing insights into minimizing future risk and improving cyber resilience.

The Personal Impact of a Ransomware Attack - sharing how the real-world reality of a ransomware attack and how the people involved can make this a success or a failure.

Leapfrog from SA&T Compliance-as-a-Strategy to Actual Behavior & Culture Change - offering a view of future security awareness and training, understanding where to invest your SA&T resources, and learning how to disrupt the status quo to reach actual outcomes of behavior & culture change.

The Benefits of Taking a Holistic Approach to Email Security - showing how the value can be realized from having a holistic view of human activated risk introduced by both inbound and outbound email.

In addition to insights from Egress leadership, these sessions will provide detailed expertise from leaders across the cyber security industry such as Carol Meyers , Venture Partner, Glasswing Ventures, Keith Price , Chief Security Officer, Decipher Cyber Jenny, Megan Ryan , Cyber Underwriting Manager, Hiscox UK, Lisa Forte , Partner, Red Goat Cyber Security LLP, Jinan Budge , VP, Principle Analyst, Forrester, and a Senior Security Researcher at the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

About Egress

Egress makes digital communication safer for everyone. As advanced and persistent cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, we recognize that people get hacked, make mistakes, and break the rules. Egress's Intelligent Cloud Email Security suite uses patented self-learning technology to detect sophisticated inbound and outbound threats, protect against data loss, resulting in the reduction of human activated risk.

Used by the world's biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed and has offices in London, New York, and Boston.

