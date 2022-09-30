Solvay has announced a partnership with China's 3TREES to develop building-integrated photovoltaic thermoplastic polyolefin roofing membranes that comply with China's new 25-year aging requirements for BIPV TPO roofing. The new BIPV product will be commercialized by the end of the year.Solvay, a Brussels-based chemicals producer, is teaming up with 3TREES, a Chinese building materials manufacturer, to develop building-integrated photovoltaic polyolefin (BIPV TPO) roofing membranes. The new BIPV product will add UV/thermal stabilizers to Solvay's existing stabilizer CYASORB CYNERGY B series ...

