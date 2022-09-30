EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Linde Completes Sale of Gist, a Non-Core Business
Woking, UK, September 30, 2022 - Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) today announced it has completed the sale of Gist Limited, Linde's temperature-controlled logistics provider primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, to Marks & Spencer Group plc, a leading British retailer. The sale of this non-core asset was completed on September 30, 2022.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2021 sales of $31 billion (€26 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
Linde plc
