SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRcheck Boosts Judicial Salesforce by 10X Through Distributor Model

Three Reseller Agreements with Established Distributors Signed, Traction to Replace Breathalyzers in Judicial Market Underway

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that it has executed on its judicial sales strategy, signing three reseller agreements with national distributors. These agreements provide access to large, established customer networks for the purpose of replacing breathalyzers in the American judicial market - as the Company has in a leading residential reentry center.

Deploying 20+ Premier Sales Professionals Nationwide

Reconnect (view announcement here) - From their CEO, "We feel that there is significant opportunity to replace outdated prescreening technology across a variety of justice system programs. We believe that SOBRcheck is a potential game-changer for our clients - instantaneous results, collected cleanly and reported digitally. We expect their technology to deliver substantial efficiencies, while enhancing participant accountability."

Recovery Trek (view announcement here) - From their CEO, "SOBRsafe's technology is one of the most significant innovations the industry has seen in years, and one that could become the new alcohol safety, compliance and treatment testing standard."

Butterfield Onsite Drug Testing (view announcement here). From their CEO, "We believe that SOBRsafe's touch-based alcohol detection can revolutionize the industry, allowing for instant onsite testing with immediate results."

The Benefits of a Distributor Model to SOBRsafe

As SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini explained, "Distributors are a key force multiplier for SOBRsafe. They have established, trust-based relationships with their customers - all of whom are demonstrated alcohol detection buyers in pursuit of advanced solutions. Our distributors are introducing us to progressive, motivated decision makers, accelerating our market penetration at no fixed cost to SOBRsafe. We look forward to reporting their adoption success to our shareholders."

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Sales: michael.watson@sobrsafe.com

Media: sobrsafe@berlinrosen.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-262665) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/718225/SOBRcheck-Boosts-Judicial-Salesforce-by-10X-Through-Distributor-Model