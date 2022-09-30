Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 30
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 29 September 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 209.90p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 204.20p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 206.34p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 200.64p per ordinary share
30 September 2022
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
