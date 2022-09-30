The world-leading MADtech company continues its growth and gets a boost to its development by hiring a new Chief Growth Officer.

MINT, a major global player in the MADtech space founded in 2014 and headquartered in Milan, Italy, announces the entry of Salvatore Internullo as its new Chief Growth Officer.

Salvatore Internullo will be accountable for managing the growth and the implementation of MINT's expansion strategy. His main objectives will include developing Sales Marketing policies and strategies, with the primary goal of spreading to the world the technological revolution that the MINT platform is offering, further strengthening the leadership position that the company already achieved in the market.

Former Vice-President of Stellantis and Country Manager of Peugeot Italy, Mr. Internullo has held various roles of increasing responsibility and prominence within the automotive and fashion worlds, both with a national and international scope.

"The evolution of our society is clearly moving towards digitalization and sustainability, with investments going in the same direction, both in the public and in the private sectors. My professional journey could only go in this direction, becoming part of a world-leading Tech company to which I bestow my experience, my knowledge, and all my know-how to continue the development process that already began towards the increasingly digital economy of the near future", says Internullo.

"Salvatore's arrival is a fundamental step for the growth of our company. I'm sure a leader of his calibre and global experience is the right person to bring great results to MINT" says CEO Andrea Pezzi.

ABOUT MINT

MINT, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Milan, is today a leading global MADTech player and one of the most dynamic and innovative operators in the global landscape of advertising automation platforms offered through a SaaS model. The Company provides advertisers with a tool to manage all media investments on the various AdTech and Media platforms from a single interface and in a multi-channel perspective: the platform allows advertisers to orchestrate all display, social, search, video, mobile, radio, CTV and OOH campaigns.

