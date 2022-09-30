Cloud DX Inc.: CLOUD DX Invited to Pursue Global Opportunities at OC IMPACT 2022

Annual Global Conference brings together the world's top non-profit groups and impact investors.

News in Summary:

550 delegates from all over the world meet annually to address pressing health, inequality, and poverty issues

Cloud DX CEO, Robert Kaul, will introduce new technologies, including the patented AcuScreen Cough Analysis app for detecting tuberculosis, the cause of 1.5M deaths per year

ResApp Health (ASX:RAP), a developer of similar cough analysis technology was acquired on September 8, 2022 by Pfizer for $121M USD

Respiratory detection and diagnostic applications now receiving record investment and acquisitions fueled by COVID-19 and the Tuberculosis crises

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), a leading Canadian digital health platform and provider of virtual and remote care solutions announces the company's attendance by invitation at Opportunity Collaborative (OC) Impact 2022 in Michès, Dominican Republic. The Opportunity Collaboration convenes annually for a three-day collaborative summit to support entrepreneurs with a social mission to forge alliances and advance social impact initiatives. Awarded a prestigious 12-month OC Fellowship, Cloud DX is notably one of nine XPRIZE Alumni in attendance, as part of the XPRIZE mission to advance technologies to benefit humanity.

OC Impact hosts philanthropists, non-profit leaders, impact investors, academics, and other social impact entrepreneurs from around the world. Recognized as an "un-conference," delegates are mainly free to set their own schedules, where some of the most rewarding conversations are as likely to take place in a planned meeting as by chance encounter. The intent is to provide a space where delegates can build collaborative relationships that can continue beyond the event.

Cloud DX brings its mission to make healthcare better for everyone to the OC. CEO, Robert Kaul, will discuss opportunities to test and deploy Cloud DX digital health innovations including the company's award-winning Connected Health platform and the AcuScreen Cough Analysis software application with OC attendees.

Part of the company's XPRIZE-winning Vitaliti Tricorder, the AcuScreen smartphone application detects the presence of respiratory diseases by analyzing audio recordings of coughs. In November 2021 the company presented preliminary clinical trial results of AcuScreen for use in detecting active tuberculosis (TB) at the 52nd Annual Union World Conference on Lung Health.

The study, led by Celso Khosa M.D. at the Instituto Nacional de Saúde (INS) in Maputo Mozambique, sought to determine the feasibility of front-line tuberculosis triage using AcuScreen. Dr. Khosa stated "Our data shows that acoustic cough analysis and symptom detection exceeds the World Health Organization requirements for a community-based TB triage system. Such a tool is essential for low resource and high burden areas."

AcuScreen is protected by two granted US patents. Similar cough analysis technology developed in Australia has proven to be attractive to large healthcare players. On September 8, 2022 Pfizer announced their $121M acquisition of ResApp Health (ASX:RAP), a developer of technology that uses a different approach to analyzing cough sounds.

Cloud DX continues to commercialize AcuScreen with support from the XPRIZE and Roddenberry Foundations, in collaboration with the Altman Clinical and Transitional Research Institute (ACTRI) at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) and our clinical colleagues in Mozambique.

Mr. Kaul further commented: "It's an honour to receive an XPRIZE Fellowship and attend OC Impact this year. As we execute our growth plans, Cloud DX intends to bring our efficient, effective new virtual care technologies to those who need it most, especially in parts of the world hit hardest by recent challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, military strife, climate change, or economic upheaval. OC Impact 2022 is a great opportunity to meet some of the most passionate problem solvers in the world."

About Cloud DX ?

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

