Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - President of Segment Wealth Management, Gil Baumgarten, is offering guidance to investors amid the economic crisis through a series of articles on the latest twists and turns in the economy. Recent topics include a warning call against investing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) funds. Other writings cover estate taxes, oil politics and prices, and inflation - the topic driving the headlines as rates continue to rise.

With almost 40 years of investing experience, Baumgarten is revealing how he applies keen knowledge and his eye for tracking the latest financial developments to Segment Wealth's advisory practice.

"During inflation, cash is under attack, so items such as property and investments will generally do better. Specifically assets like collectibles, ranches, prime real estate, even stocks and bonds," says Baumgarten. "Rising rates can hurt long-term bonds, which should do really well after market rates have crested, but we don't appear to be there yet. Shorter maturities are more defensive until then. We combat these forces on behalf of clients in the ways we posture their investments. When that benefits the client, it also benefits our firm."

Baumgarten's articles are geared toward high-net-worth or ultra-high-net-worth investors who do not want to personally take on the mental anguish and responsibility that comes with investing in the market. He often covers the typical investor behaviors that surface during volatile seasons. In Baumgarten's own experience with market volatility, actions taken while emotionally unsettled are usually proven to not pan out.

"Our firm addresses the number one desire of high-net-worth investors who seek a more thoughtful path forward; we alleviate the worry and anxiety of managing their own money," Baumgarten explains. "They want to hand over the reins to highly qualified people to manage their investments. They want an advocate, especially during these unpredictable times."





Gil Baumgarten

Portfolio Planning

Segment Wealth begins the portfolio planning process by determining an appropriate level of market risk and then zeroes in on reducing inefficiencies in the financial system to create low-tax and low-fee portfolios. As part of their key strategies, Segment Wealth won't hire hedge funds or try to outsmart everyone else, which leads to bad choices, high costs, and taxes and is the source of most trailing performance. "Those moves are designed to make clients feel better about themselves, but it's a mirage and won't produce gains," says Baumgarten.

Segment Wealth Management is a fee-only financial advisory firm that prioritizes low costs and maximum tax efficiency for its growing client base, which currently includes over 200 investors with more than $1.2 billion in assets. As a fiduciary firm, Segment must legally do what is best for its clients' interests. "That fits perfectly with the ethos of our firm's culture," he adds. "We protect them against gimmick investments or unrealistic goals."

