Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
WKN: A2DHJM ISIN: GB00BD04QG09  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
30.09.2022 | 17:01
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of AGM

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of AGM 30-Sep-2022 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 September 2022

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2021 held at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA earlier today (the "AGM"), all resolutions put to the meeting were passed.

Resolution 10 was not put to the meeting as it was contingent on Resolution 7 not being passed.

Resolutions 1, 2 and 3 were adjourned due to the Company's annual report and accounts for the year to 31 March 2022 not being published until 26 September 2022, an insufficient notice period. The Company will reconvene the AGM for 26 October 2022 at 1.00pm, to be held again at Octagon Point, 5 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6AA (the "Adjourned AGM"). Also to be put at the Adjourned AGM is a slight amendment to Resolution 8, the proposed change of name. The Company had proposed to change its name to "Walls & Futures Group plc", however that name was recently registered by another party. It is therefore now proposed to change the Company's name to Walls & Futures plc at the Adjourned AGM.

The full voting results were as follows: 

Resolution  For   Against Withheld Percentage of votes in favours Total votes 
 
1                                   Adjourned 
2                                   Adjourned 
3                                   Adjourned 
4       112,539 25,000 1,000  81.23%             138,539 
5       113,539 25,000 0    81.95%             138,539 
6       113,219 25,320 0    81.72%             138,539 
7       113,539 25,000 0    81.95%             138,539 
8                                   Adjourned 
9       113,219 25,320 0    81.72%             138,539

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 191774 
EQS News ID:  1454691 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454691&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
