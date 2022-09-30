The "France Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France's construction industry to expand by 3.3% in real terms in 2022 and record an annual average growth rate of 2% over the remainder of the forecast period (2023-26), supported by the government's focus on improving regional connectivity through the development of the country's rail and road transport infrastructure, coupled with efforts to boost energy and manufacturing production.

According to Eurostat, the French construction industry's value add rose by 1.6% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2021, preceded by Y-o-Y growth of 2.2% in Q3 2021. Moreover, the total gross fixed capital formation grew by 3.3% YoY in Q4 2021, compared with growth of 5.3% in Q3 2021, according to the Institut National de la Statistique et des Etudes Economiques (INSEE).

The industry's output over the forecast period will be supported by investments as part of the EUR30 billion ($35.8 billion) France 2030 plan, which was unveiled by the president in October 2021. The plan focuses on re-industrializing France and becoming a global leader in green hydrogen by 2030.

Of the total, EUR8 billion ($9.6 billion) will be invested on renewables, nuclear and hydrogen energy, EUR6 billion ($7.2 billion) on robotics, EUR5 billion ($6 billion) on industrial start-ups, EUR4 billion ($4.8 billion) on transport and mobility, EUR1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) on virtual reality projects and another EUR1.5 billion ($1.8 billion) on food and agriculture.

A downside risk for the industry arises from price pressures owing to shortages of raw materials, as global economic demand has picked up significantly following the easing of Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. According to the INSEE, the average materials costs in construction of buildings index rose by 9.2% in 2021.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and its impact on the prices of oil and other commodities also represent major downside risks to the industry's short-term outlook. The crisis has led to a surge in energy costs and impacted supply and demand for many vital construction materials and supplies; this is expected to undermine investor confidence and result in delays for new project starts.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in France, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxvd0j

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005448/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900