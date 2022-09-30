The "Finland Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecast by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Construction, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Finnish construction industry's output has been relatively flat in recent years, with estimated growth of 0.8% in 2021, reversing the decline of 0.6% in 2020.

The industry's output in the short term is expected to be affected by weakness in economic activity, due to the emergence of the Omicron variant and a resurgence in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, along with the subsequent re-imposition of containment measures.

However, the publisher expects the industry to post growth of 1.8% in 2022. Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 1.9% between 2023-2026, supported by the government's focus on the development of infrastructure, as well as energy and utilities construction projects. To achieve sustainable green infrastructure, in April 2021, the Ministry of Transport and Communications in Finland announced EUR6.1 billion ($7.5 billion) for the National Transport System Plan for 2021-2032.

In December 2021, the government approved its EUR64.8 billion ($73.4 billion) 2022 Budget, with a focus on economic recovery and post-pandemic reforms, and the continuity of aid to assist businesses in weathering the economic impact of lockdowns. Of the total budget, EUR1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) is proposed for implementing the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and EUR453 million ($19.6 billion) for energy support. Moreover, the government plans to invest EUR23 billion ($26 billion) to build renewable energy-related infrastructure by 2030.

In January 2022, the European Commission disbursed EUR271 million ($306.5 million) to Finland in pre-financing under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which will help to kick-start the implementation of the crucial investment and reform measures outlined in Finland's recovery and resilience plan.

The Commission will authorize further disbursements based on the implementation of the investments and reforms outlined in the plan. The country is set to receive EUR2.1 billion ($2.4 billion) in total, fully consisting of grants, over the lifetime of its plan, in order to secure the green transition, support the digital transition and reinforce economic and social resilience in the country.

