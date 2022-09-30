The "Belgium Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecast by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Construction, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Belgian construction industry expanded by an estimated 7.8% in real terms in 2021 up from an annual decline of 4.9% in 2020

The industry's output in 2021 was supported by investments in renewable energy, residential, and commercial infrastructure projects. According to the National Bank of Belgium (NBB), the construction industry's value add expanded by 9.6% year on year (YoY) in the first three quarters of 2021. However, the rise in COVID-19 infections and the subsequent tightening of restrictions are expected to have affected the economy in late 2021

The publisher expects the industry to expand by 2.5% this year, before recording an annual average growth rate of 2.2% during the period of 2023-2026, supported by higher public spending in infrastructure and clean energy projects. In October 2021, the government announced its plans to expand the offshore wind capacity in the North Sea region to 3.5GW, from an initial capacity of 1.7GW.

The industry's output over the forecast period will also be supported by investments in renewable energy, residential, and commercial infrastructure projects. In September 2021, the European Union (EU) Commission announced funding of EUR5.9 billion ($7 billion) for Belgium's recovery and resilience plan.

The plan supports green transition through investments of over EUR1 billion ($1.2 billion) in the energy-efficient renovation of buildings, including social housing; it also includes an investment of EUR1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) on improving railway infrastructure, financing green public buses, deploying electric charging stations, developing urban public transport, and creating cycling pathways.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in Belgium, featuring details of key growth drivers

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f4o8q8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005483/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900