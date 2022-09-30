Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER) (Paris:ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and Theranostics, announces the appointment of Crowe HAF by the Company's Board of Directors as independent expert within the framework of the proposed voluntary public tender offer filed by Biosynex.

On September 23, 2022, Biosynex filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") a proposed voluntary cash tender offer for the shares of the Company that it does not own, at a price of EUR 2.30 per share (the "Offer

As THERADIAG's Board of Directors is composed of only two independent members, it was not possible to set up an ad hoc committee as referred to in III of Article 261-1 of the AMF's General Regulations. Within this framework, pursuant to Articles 261-1, I 1° and 4° and 261-1-1 of the AMF's General Regulations, and subject to the absence of opposition from the AMF, THERADIAG's Board of Directors met and appointed Crowe HAF, represented by Mr. Olivier Grivillers and Mr. Maxime Hazim, as independent expert in charge of drawing up a report on the fairness of the financial conditions of the Offer. As the AMF did not object to this appointment, it has now become effective.

Mr. Jacques Azancot, an independent director of the Company, will monitor the work of the independent expert in accordance with the applicable regulations.

The Board of Directors of THERADIAG will meet again to issue a reasoned opinion on the interest of the Offer and its consequences for THERADIAG, its shareholders and its employees, after having taken note of the report of the independent expert.

The independent expert's report and the reasoned opinion of THERADIAG's Board of Directors will be included in the draft note in response that will be prepared and submitted to the AMF for review.

Contact of the independent expert

Cabinet Crowe HAF

Mr Olivier Grivillers and Mr Maxime Hazim

16 rue Camille Pelletan,

92300 Levallois-Perret

Tel. +33 (0)1 41 05 98 40

Email: olivier.grivillers@crowe-haf.fr maxime.hazim@crowe-haf.fr

About Theradiag

Theradiag is the market leader in biotherapy monitoring. Capitalizing on its expertise in the diagnostics market, the Company has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for over 30 years.

Theradiag pioneered "theranostics" testing (combining therapy with diagnosis), which measures the efficacy of biotherapy in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases. Going beyond mere diagnosis, Theranostics aims to help clinicians set up "customized treatment" for each patient. This method favors the individualization of treatment, evaluation of its efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. In response to this challenge, Theradiag develops and markets the CE-marked TRACKER range, a comprehensive solution of inestimable medical value.

The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, has operations in over 70 countries and employs over 60 people. In 2021, the Company posted revenue of €11.1 million. The Theradiag share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0004197747) and is eligible for the French PEA-PME personal equity plan. For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: https://www.theradiag.com/

Important information

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any Theradiag financial instruments. The tender offer documentation which, if filed, will include the terms and conditions of the tender offer, will be subject to review by the Autorité des marchés financiers. Investors and shareholders are strongly advised to review the tender offer documentation when it becomes available, if the offer is filed, as well as any amendments or supplements to such documents to the extent that they contain important information about Theradiag, Biosynex and the proposed transaction.

This press release may not be published, broadcast or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction in which the distribution of such information is restricted by law. The tender offer will not be open to the public in jurisdictions where it is restricted by law. The publication, dissemination or distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons in jurisdictions where this press release is published, broadcast or distributed should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Theradiag assumes no responsibility for any violation of these restrictions by any person.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005481/en/

Contacts:

Theradiag

Bertrand de Castelnau

CEO/Managing Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 64 62 10 12

contact@theradiag.com

NewCap

Financial Communications Investor Relations

Pierre Laurent Quentin Massé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

theradiag@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

arouille@newcap.fr