The "Microduct Cable Market Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Installation Environment, By Type, By Duct Type, By Diameter, By Material, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microduct Cable Market stood at USD992.15 million in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.18% through 2027 to reach USD2130.57 million by 2027.

Growing Construction and Electronics Industry

The Government of India issued the National Electronics Policy 2018, with the goal of achieving domestic electronics manufacturing by 2025. This is likely to increase the uptake of modern technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning. Therefore, a new generation of fiber optic cable and high-speed connection technologies is laying the groundwork for 5G networks.

Even though they all are wireless technology, it necessitates a greater number of fibre and copper connections to connect equipment within the radio access network domain and back to the routing and core network architecture. Furthermore, the demand for construction is increasing due to huge economic growth in developing countries and low interest rates in a number of developed countries.

Also, factors such as rising private sector investments in construction, technological development, and rising disposable income are anticipated to propel the growth of the microducts cable market during the forecast period. Moreover, increased infrastructure and housing spending by governments across the globe is responsible for the huge installation of microduct cables.

Advancements In Cloud Computing and communication networks

Cloud computing helps enterprises use remote servers hosted on the internet to store, manage, and process critical data. The increasing volume of data generation in websites and mobile apps, the rising focus on delivering customer-centric applications for driving customer satisfaction, and the growing need to control and reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) are a few factors driving the growth of the emerging technologies. Emerging technologies, such as big data, AI, and Machine Learning (ML), are gaining traction, leading to the growth of cloud computing globally.

Increasing Number of Data Centers

Reflecting the recent advancement of cloud computing and other big-data processing technologies, a growing number of large-scale data centers are currently being constructed. As a future increase in data transmission capacity between these facilities is expected, the demand for high-count, high-density optical cables is growing.

Optical cables that connect these data centers are usually installed in cable ducts located outdoors, which requires technology that allows high-density installation of these cables in a limited conduit space. To meet this demand, we have developed a series of high-fiber-count, high-density optical cables that are flexible in all directions. Therefore, such cables' high data transmission capacity is why most data centers adopt fiber optic telecom cables. Hence, this trend will likely boost the market for telecom and microduct cables in data centers.

Expansion of Fiber Optic Network to Connect Data Centers

The increased deployment of data centers is expected to fuel the market expansion of fiber optic cable installation. Fiber optic cables are used for intra-data center and inter-data center communications. For intra-data center connectivity, data is transmitted within data centers located in buildings or on campuses using optical interconnects.

Inter-data center optical interconnects, on the other hand, operate at the metro or long-haul interconnect levels because they connect two or more data centers. The optical link between two data centers can be thousands of kilometres long and must transmit data at high speeds. As a result, massive amounts of data bandwidth are required for these data centers to send massive amounts of data over long distances. As a result, the global market for microduct cables is being driven by the growing demand for bandwidth and power in data centers.

Growing Adoption of FTTH Connectivity

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) is a technology that uses fibre optics to deliver internet access to individual customers' homes. Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology provides high-speed internet connectivity directly from a central location to individual homes and businesses.

Companies Mentioned

Corning Incorporated

Prysmian Group

Nexans S.A.

Dura-Line Corporation

Hexatronic Group

Leoni AG

Fujikura Ltd.

Emtelle UK Limited

Hyesung Cable Communication Inc.

Clearfield, Inc.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Microduct Cable Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

Microduct Cable Market, By Installation Environment:

Direct Buried

Duct/Direct Install

Aerial

Indoor

Microduct Cable Market, By Type:

Smoothwall

Ribbed

Corrugated

Microduct Cable Market, By Duct Type:

Thick-Walled Ducts

Tight Protected Ducts

Microduct Cable Market, By Diameter:

Up to 5mm

5-10mm

10-15mm

Above 15mm

Microduct Cable Market, By Material:

HDPE

Nylon

PVC

Others

Microduct Cable Market, By Application:

Electrification

Telecoms

Transmission Network Development

Automotive

Construction

Others

Global Microduct Cable Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

Japan

India

Australia

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li1sb0

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005495/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900