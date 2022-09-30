JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Extension of Maturity of the Subordinated Loan Notes

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Further update in relation to the Extension of Maturity of the Subordinated Loan Notes

30 September 2022

Further to the announcements made by the Company on 26 August 2022 and 9 September 2022, the Company is pleased to confirm that the further extension of the Subordinated Loan Notes through to 30 September 2023 and other related amendments have become effective following the satisfaction of the relevant conditions precedent.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's 2022 Zero Dividend Preference Shares are due to mature on 1 October 2022 and it is expected that the Company will be able to make a further announcement regarding their repayment shortly.

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement of the Company titled "Extension of Maturity of Subordinated Loan Notes as a Smaller Related Party Transaction"dated 26 August 2022.

