Each Oncodesign shareholder will receive one OPM share for one ONCODESIGN share held

Oncodesign's (Paris:ALONC) General Meeting held on September 30, 2022, authorised the distribution of OPM shares to Oncodesign shareholders.

Each Oncodesign shareholder will receive one OPM share for one ONCODESIGN share held. No new shares will be issued in relation to the admission of the OPM shares to Euronext Access+.

In this context, it is specified that 6,826,110 Oncodesign shares are entitled to the exceptional distribution of premiums and reserves decided at the General Meeting of 30 September 2022.

On this basis:

the cash distribution amounts to a total of 2,334,511.07 euros, at a rate of approximately 0.34 euros per Oncodesign share entitled to the distribution;

and considering the technical fractional shares, 6,826,029 OPM shares will be distributed to Oncodesign shareholders, at the rate of 1 OPM share per Oncodesign share entitled to the distribution.

Shareholders holding Oncodesign shares on 4 October 2022 (at market close) will receive OPM shares (mnemonic code MLOPM) which will be delivered to them on 7 October 2022 (when the markets open).

On 26 September 2022, Euronext Paris S.A. authorised the listing of OPM's ordinary shares on Euronext Access under the direct listing procedure in connection with the allocation of OPM shares to Oncodesign shareholders.

This allocation of shares will enable OPM, now independent, to work on the identification and validation of targets, as well as the development of molecules, against resistant and metastatic cancers.

A summary of the tax consequences that may apply to Oncodesign shareholders residing in France as a result of the distribution is set out in paragraph 21.8 of the information document approved by Euronext.

Shareholders should check with their usual tax advisor as to the tax consequences applicable to their particular case. Persons who do not have their tax residence in France must also comply with tax legislation in force in their country of residence.

Next steps until delivery of OPM shares:

4 October 2022: Publication of a Euronext notice mentioning the technical reference price of the OPM share and a new press release

5 October 2022: Release of OPM shares Listing of OPM on Euronext Access

6 October 2022: Record date: date on which the beneficiaries of the distribution of OPM shares are determined taking into account the orders executed until 4 October 2022 included

7 October: Settlement-delivery of OPM shares

About Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM)

Oncodesign Precision Medicine (OPM), the result of the transfer of Oncodesign's Biotech business incorporating AI, is a biopharmaceutical company specialised in precision medicine. Its mission is to provide patients with effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for resistant and metastatic cancers.

OPM's innovative technologies are (i) OncoSNIPER for the selection of therapeutic targets using artificial intelligence; (ii) Nanocyclix for the design and selection of macrocyclic small molecule kinase inhibitors and (iii) Theranostics for the design and selection of radiolabeled biological molecules for systemic radiotherapy.

From this technology, it has built a portfolio of therapeutic products. Two drug candidates based on the Nanocyclix technology are expected to enter the clinical phase in 2022, one in partnership with SERVIER (exercise of the exclusive worldwide license option) to treat Parkinson's disease and ODS 101 with OPM for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases. Finally, OPM is also collaborating with Servier to discover new therapeutic targets for the treatment of pancreatic adenocarcinoma based on its Oncosniper technology. In addition, it is seeking a partner for Florepizol, a radiotracer specific for the mutated EGFR target, which has successfully completed Phase 1. Two early partnership projects with TIUM BIO (pulmonary fibrosis) and Sengines in oncology. We have a strong portfolio of early-stage projects with Nanocyclix and Theranostics in oncology. With this portfolio of molecules and diversified therapeutic targets, OPM's mission is to discover effective therapies to treat resistant and advanced cancers. Based in Dijon, at the heart of the university and hospital cluster, OPM has 25 employees.

More information: opm.oncodesign.com

About Oncodesign

Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in precision medicine, founded in 1995 by its current CEO and majority shareholder. It has been listed on the Euronext Growth Market since April 2014. Its mission is to discover effective therapies to fight cancer and other diseases without a therapeutic solution. With its unique experience, enriched thanks to over 1,000 customers including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and based on a one-of-a-kind technological platform combining artificial intelligence, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulatory bioanalysis and cutting-edge medical imaging, ONCODESIGN is able to select new therapeutic targets, then design and develop potential preclinical candidates up to the clinical phase stage. Oncodesign has configured its organization to offer innovative services to its customers and licenses for its proprietary molecules. Applied to kinase inhibitors molecules that represent a market estimated to be worth more than $65 billion by 2027 and nearly 25% of R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry Oncodesign's technology has already made it possible to target several molecules of interest with a high therapeutic potential, both in and outside of oncology, and has signed partnerships with international pharmaceutical groups. In 2022, Oncodesign announced the spin-off of its Biotech and Artificial Intelligence activities under the name 'Oncodesign Precision Medicine' (OPM).

More information: www.oncodesign-services.com.

