Press Release 30 September 2022 PJSC Polyus AGM results PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) ("Polyus", or the "Company") announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2022 ("AGM"). The resolutions made at the AGM included the following: 1. To approve the PJSC Polyus Annual Report and PJSC Polyus annual accounting (financial) statements for 2021. 2. Not to distribute the net profit based on the 2021 year results, not to declare and not to pay out dividends. 3. To elect PJSC Polyus Board of Directors as follows: 1) Alexey Vostokov, 2) Victor Drozdov, 3) Feliks Itskov, 4) Anna Lobanova, 5) Akhmet Palankoyev, 6) Stanislav Pisarenko, 7) Vladimir Polin, 8) Anton Rumyantsev, 9) Mikhail Stiskin. 4. To adopt new version of the PJSC Polyus Charter. 5. To adopt new version of the PJSC Polyus General Shareholders Meeting Regulation. 6. To approve FinExpertiza LLC as the auditor of PJSC Polyus accounting (financial) statements under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) for 2022. 7. To approve JSC "Business Solutions and Technologies" as the auditor of PJSC Polyus consolidated financial statements for 2022. Polyus Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com Forward-looking statements This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

