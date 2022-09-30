Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: URW appoints Audrey Arnoux as Group Director of Investor Relations

Paris, Amsterdam, September 30, 2022

Press Release

URW appoints Audrey Arnoux as Group Director of Investor Relations



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announces the appointment of Audrey Arnoux as Group Director of Investor Relations, effective from 28th September 2022.

Arnoux has extensive experience of engaging with the investment community thanks to five years as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications at Groupe ADP, the listed international airport operating business, and a decade at Société Générale's Corporate and Investment Bank. Prior to joining URW, Arnoux was Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication at Plastic Omnium, a major automotive supplier.

Reporting to Fabrice Mouchel, Chief Financial Officer, and based in Paris, Arnoux will work closely with Group and local teams to develop and expand relationships with investors and financial analysts in line with the Group's objectives.

Arnoux holds a bachelor's degree in business from ESSEC Business School and a postgraduate degree in sociology and political communication from Université Paris Dauphine-PSL.



Fabrice Mouchel, Chief Financial Officer of URW, said: "I am excited to welcome Audrey to lead our Investor Relations function. Her significant capital markets and investor relations experience will be a tremendous asset for URW and I look forward to working with her to further strengthen our relationships with the financial community."

# # #

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Audrey Arnoux

+33 6 61 27 07 39

audrey.arnoux@urw.com

Media Relations

UK/Global:

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk

+44 7387 108 998

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:

Nathalie Feld - Image7

+33 6 30 47 18 37

nfeld@image7.fr

United States:

Molly Morse - Kekst CNC

+ 1 212 521 4826

molly.morse@kekstcnc.com

