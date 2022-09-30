Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KXWK ISIN: XS2400040973 Ticker-Symbol:  
Frankfurt
29.09.22
11:04 Uhr
49,490 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
METALLOINVEST FINANCE DAC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METALLOINVEST FINANCE DAC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.09.2022 | 18:28
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES H1 2022 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

DJ METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES H1 2022 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) METALLOINVEST ANNOUNCES H1 2022 IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS 30-Sep-2022 / 18:54 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Metalloinvest announces H1 2022 IFRS Financial Results Condensed consolidated interim financial information is available at https://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/bonds/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  191776 
EQS News ID:  1454203 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454203&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

METALLOINVEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.