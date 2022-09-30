Anzeige
Freitag, 30.09.2022
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Stuttgart
30.09.22
14:32 Uhr
0,925 Euro
-0,030
-3,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
30.09.2022 | 18:31
84 Leser
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About JCR Credit Rating

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About JCR Credit Rating

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About JCR Credit Rating 30-Sep-2022 / 16:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: About JCR Credit Rating

DATE: September 30, 2022

On its report dated September 30, 2022, JCR Eurasia Rating has affirmed T. Garanti Bankasi A.S.(the "Bank")'s Long Term International Foreign and Local Currency ratings, within the investment grade category, as 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively, along with a "Stable" Outlook. On the other hand, the Bank's Long Term National Scale rating has been affirmed as 'AAA (Trk)' along with a 'Stable' outlook which denotes the investment grade with the highest credit rating note assigned by the agency. The Bank's current ratings are as follows: 

JCR Eurasia Rating (September 30, 2022) 
Long Term National             AAA (tr) / (Stable) 
Short Term National            J1+ (tr) / (Stable) 
Foreign Currency Long Term International  BBB- / (Stable) 
Local Currency Long Term International   BBB / (Stable) 
Long Term National Issue Specific Rating  AAA (tr) / - 
Short Term National Issue Specific Rating J1+ (tr) / -

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 191777 
EQS News ID:  1454757 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454757&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
