Durango, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMCF) (the "Company," "we" or "RMCF"), an international franchiser and manufacturer of gourmet chocolates and other confectionary products ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category, today announced the appointment of Andrew Ford as Vice President - Sales and Marketing. In this role, he will lead marketing and product sales personnel throughout the Company. Reporting to the Company's CEO, Rob Sarlls, Ford will drive marketing strategies including public relations, marketing communications, digital marketing, and events.

"Andrew brings more than two decades of retail and consumer packaged goods experience to his new role at RMCF," said Rob Sarlls, Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. "He is a skilled leader with a demonstrated track record of building successful brands and businesses in the food and beverage industry."

Ford joins the Company from Snack it Forward, where he led the PeaTos® brand through its plant-based transition and brand refresh. His experience reflects more than two decades of brand development, marketing and sales experience working largely with emerging brands including The Snack Brigade, Duke's Smoked Meats®, Monster Energy®, and on behalf of several confection brands as a broker for Lily's Sweets®, Justin's®, Surf Sweets®, and Chocolove®.

"I look forward to combining my successful brand-building experience with a passion for superb chocolate to fully explore how we can expand the RMCF brand experience for both existing and new customers," said Ford. "Our strong base of motivated, award-winning franchisees is a valuable asset with whom we can together secure increased customer demand and brand equity."

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc., (the "Company"), ranked number one on Newsweek's list of "America's Best Retailers 2022" in the chocolate and candy stores category and headquartered in Durango, Colorado, is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The Company, its subsidiaries and its franchisees and licensees operate more than 325 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and The Republic of the Philippines. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes statements of RMCF's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. The statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this communication are forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "potential," "prospects," "build" or similar expressions. Factors which could cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential cost and length of legal proceedings, the potential disruption to normal business operations caused by legal proceedings, the difficulty of predicting the results of complex legal proceedings and any unfavorable resolution of the lawsuit against the AB Value/Radoff Group. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause RMCF's actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in Item 1A. of the RMCF's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2022, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on June 28, 2022. These forward-looking statements apply only as of the date hereof. As such they should not be unduly relied upon for more current circumstances. Except as required by law, RMCF undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

