



LAGOS, NG, Oct 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in partnership with Domineum Blockchain Solutions, a leading Distributed Ledger Technology Company in Africa, is set to host a one-day National digital economy awareness event: BLOCKCHAIN DAY will take place on 26th October, during the annual Digital Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition (Digital Nigeria 2022), happening from the 25th to 27th October. An audience of over 2000 Blockchain enthusiasts is expected in Abuja.Digital Nigeria 2022 is taking place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, Nigeria. The theme for this year's conference is Digital Transformation: A Path to Sustainable Digital Economy, chosen to stimulate discussion on how the economy could benefit from digital technologies to create value. The objective is to Promote digital transformation, Digital inclusion, Emerging technologies, Data Protection, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship in Nigeria.BLOCKCHAIN DAY will focus on scaling the blockchain ecosystem, with opportunities and best use cases from Africa and around the globe. Special focus will be given to Nigeria, a country blessed with talented people and over 200 million potential smart technology experts. BLOCKCHAIN DAY targets hosting 2,000 participants, global speakers, leaders and great personalities in the Blockchain industry. The conference will provide a platform for networking, co-creation and collaboration, sharing experiences, mentorship and knowledge circulation, stimulating conversation on emerging technology and incentives, with experts for tech startups.Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of NITDA, said "There are a lot of opportunities in Blockchain, and it is critical in every business. Talent is the human component of technology and innovation, with Blockchain and emerging technologies being about the new solutions they are bringing on board. So, you need to task yourself to know which solutions or offerings the industry requires."Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, co-founder Domineum said, "Blockchain is a technology that houses Cryptocurrency and other compelling ideas. It is important to demystify it, enable young people to get a proper grasp and expose themselves to this game-changing technology, and to take advantage of the numerous opportunities it presents."Over the past years, emerging economies have leapt to the forefront of blockchain adoption, with Nigeria being one of the frontrunners. The "Giant of Africa," as proudly called, is making great strides in the adoption of blockchain technological innovation. According to a survey conducted by Statista in 2020, 32% of Nigerians have admitted to using or owning cryptocurrencies, the sheer numbers of which are perfect consideration when exploring Nigeria's affinity for taking advantage of blockchain technology.Digital Nigeria International Conference will provide a power-packed agenda and activities such as Keynote Speaking, Panel discussions, Fireside Chat, Training Sessions, Guest Speaking, Presentations, Pitch sessions, Question and Answer Sessions, an Exhibition and Networking, and One-on-one interactive workshop for attendees with global industry leaders.Top speakers at the conference are Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi (DG NITDA); Prof. Isa Pantami, The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Ray Sharma - General Partner, Pacer Ventures; Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega - Co-Founder, Domineum; Ahmed Yousif - Lead, BSV Blockchain; Ray Youssef - Founder and CEO, Paxful; Lorien Gamaroff - CEO, Centbee; James L. Sisneros - Founder & CEO, The Possibility Company; Geoffrey Weli-Wosu - Founder & CEO, Domineum Blockchain Solutions Ltd; Simit Naik - Director, Commercial & Strategy, nChain; Faith C. Titus - Founder & CEO, Sonergy Data Technologies; Dr. Usman Gambo Abdullahi - Director, IT Infrastructure Solutions, NITDA; Dr. Rislan A Kanya - DVC IT Research & Innovation, Baze University; and many others.