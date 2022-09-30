Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Gravitas Financial Inc. (CSE: GFI) (the "Company") announces a name change to New Frontier Ventures Inc. (the "Name Change") and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding voting common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty-five (25) pre-consolidated common shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation and Name Change were approved by shareholders of the Company at its special meeting held on April 9, 2021 and are fully described in the Company's management information circular dated March 9, 2021, which can be accessed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

As a result of the Consolidation, the outstanding shares of the Company will be reduced to approximately 2,904,082 common shares.

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new stock trading symbol "VFI.X" with a new CUSIP 64440W103 and new ISIN CA64440W1032 on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The Company expects to trade as an inactive issuer under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Vikas Ranjan, President, New Frontier Ventures Inc.

Email: vikas@gravitasfinancial.com

647-352-2666

