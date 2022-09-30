Anzeige
Freitag, 30.09.2022
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
Frankfurt
30.09.22
08:05 Uhr
2,790 Euro
+0,110
+4,10 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
30.09.2022 | 22:42
95 Leser
OL GROUPE: AGREEMENT ON A NEW CLOSING DATE TO COMPLETE THE TRANSACTION WITH EAGLE FOOTBALL

Further to the press release of OL Groupe published on September 30, 2022 before opening of the market, Eagle Football Holdings LLC ("Eagle Football"), controlled by Mr. John Textor, Pathé, IDG, Holnest and OL Groupe have agreed, through an amendment to their agreements, to set 21 October 2022 as the new closing date for completing the Transaction[1].

The additional time will be used to finalise legal documentation and the last steps necessary to complete the Transaction.

It is reminded that following the completion of these transactions, Eagle Football will file[2], on behalf of the "concert" formed with Holnest, a takeover bid for the shares and OSRANEs not yet held by said concert at a price of €3 per share and €265.57 per OSRANE.

OL Groupe
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - compartiment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
Code ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Services de loisirs

[1] The Transaction consists in the acquisition by Eagle Football (directly or through an affiliate) of 39,201,514 shares and 769,824 OSRANEs issued by OL Groupe from OL Groupe's main historical shareholders (Pathé, IDG Capital and Holnest) and the subscription by Eagle Football (directly or through an affiliate), subject to the completion of the aforementioned acquisitions, to a reserved capital increase of OL Groupe for a total amount of €86 million

[2] Directly or through an affiliate.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76510-olg-30092022-date-closing-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
