OL GROUPE: AGREEMENT ON A NEW CLOSING DATE TO COMPLETE THE TRANSACTION WITH EAGLE FOOTBALL

Further to the press release of OL Groupe published on September 30, 2022 before opening of the market, Eagle Football Holdings LLC ("Eagle Football"), controlled by Mr. John Textor, Pathé, IDG, Holnest and OL Groupe have agreed, through an amendment to their agreements, to set 21 October 2022 as the new closing date for completing the Transaction[1].

The additional time will be used to finalise legal documentation and the last steps necessary to complete the Transaction.

It is reminded that following the completion of these transactions, Eagle Football will file[2], on behalf of the "concert" formed with Holnest, a takeover bid for the shares and OSRANEs not yet held by said concert at a price of €3 per share and €265.57 per OSRANE.

[1] The Transaction consists in the acquisition by Eagle Football (directly or through an affiliate) of 39,201,514 shares and 769,824 OSRANEs issued by OL Groupe from OL Groupe's main historical shareholders (Pathé, IDG Capital and Holnest) and the subscription by Eagle Football (directly or through an affiliate), subject to the completion of the aforementioned acquisitions, to a reserved capital increase of OL Groupe for a total amount of €86 million

[2] Directly or through an affiliate.

