Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Silverton Metals Corp. (TSXV: SVTN) (OTCQB: SVTNF) ("Silverton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Prihar as an independent director of the Company that will also serve on the audit committee of the board of directors.

Mr. Prihar founded VIVA Care Medical and Move Health & Wellness. Presently, Gary is President at Move Health & Wellness and a director of Leveljump Healthcare Corp., Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of BC and Advisor at Mandala Capital, Inc. Previously, Mr. Prihar was President & Director at Optima Medical Innovations Corp., President & Chief Financial Officer for VIVA Care Medical and a director of LYTE Investments, Inc. Mr. Prihar received an undergraduate degree from the University of British Columbia.

About Silverton Metals Corp.

Silverton Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality lithium and silver projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Peny Property in Snow Lake, Manitoba in addition to three significant silver assets in Mexico - Pluton, in Durango, Peñasco Quemado in Sonora and La Frazada in Nayarit. Silverton management and board have experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of silver and lithium projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Contact

Silverton Metals Corp.

Lowell Kamin, Chief Executive Officer (416) 272-1241

Email: investors@silvertonmetals.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silverton cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silverton's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silverton's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates,

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

