Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - PatPat, a leading baby and toddler clothing brand, has recently launched its first techwear product line called Go-NeatTM. This new product line offers baby, toddler, and family matching clothing that is stain-resistant and extra comfortable. The Go-NeatTM fabric contains a unique molecular structure derived from plants that give a unique softness in addition to stain-resistance, maintaining its functionality without compromising on comfort and design adaptability.

"Our brand's unique approach to the fashion industry, especially with our baby and toddler clothing, is helping us stand out from the competition. Our Go-Neat Techwear line is soft, breathable, durable, and can easily repel liquids such as oil stains, coffee, dairy products, and other drinks," said a spokesperson for PatPat. "We hope to become the go-to apparel brand for every occasion and create functional, comfortable, and durable clothing for children and their parents."

PatPat was founded in 2014 by close friends Albert Wang (CEO) and Ken Gao (COO) in Mountain View, CA. Albert and Ken both earned their master's degrees at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, PA. They also worked together as Principal Engineers at Oracle.

PatPat provides an easy and affordable shopping experience featuring thousands of products with styles perfect for the entire family. PatPat works with top product manufacturers to provide great deals on the latest, high-quality baby clothing, family matching outfits, accessories, home goods, and more. PatPat also partners with many well-known brands through licensing agreements.

