Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc. (CSE: ATHR) (FSE: 2QZ) ("ATHR" or the "Company") announces that it has unwound its ownership interest in Cap Clean Energy Corp. ("Cap Clean").

Due to a significant uptick in current and anticipated future activity surrounding Aether's automotive and small motors programs, Aether has not been, and will not in the foreseeable future, be able to devote resources to any technological development outside of our core programs.

Messrs. Polvi and Tawiah have expressed a desire to move forward and have identified opportunities not involving Aether technology; given that Aether will be compensated for all expenses incurred, the Company is relinquishing its equity ownership in Cap Clean, and we wish them future success.

Going forward, Aether expects to release full results of its second year USMEAP with the City of Burnaby, proving commercial viability of its small motors catalyst, shortly after the end of the season. Testing is pending with Fleetco, and the company is in late-stage discussions with a large material sciences company with respect to a collaboration.

Paul Woodward, CEO of Aether commented "It's unfortunate that we're not going to be able to participate in the development of Cap Clean, but at the same time, we're tremendously excited about the opportunities that are currently on the table for us and it's the right move for all parties."

ABOUT AETHER:

Aether Catalyst Solutions, Inc., a clean air company, is focused on providing an order of magnitude cost reduction in automotive catalytic converter catalyst, while meeting, or exceeding government emission standards. Aether is working to quickly advance its technology through rapid screening of new material combinations. While Aether's primary focus has been automotive applications, the company is also developing catalysts to address small motors emissions - a significant contributor to urban air pollution.

