TruFluency Kids is a science-backed, Spanish immersive learning platform designed by professional teachers to help kids practice, learn and master Spanish using a proven model and interactive storytelling.

TruFluency Kids was founded by Micah Bellieu, after struggling with her pursuit of learning new languages. Frustrated by the options in the marketplace, Bellieu immersed herself in Spanish, French and Japanese while developing and refining her system using immersion-style teaching that became the trademarked Bellieu Method.

The Bellieu method ensures fluency progresses using relevant vocabulary that would be used on a day-to-day basis to generate real-world, practical conversations. Instead of simply memorizing and repeating words, the method helps kids ask questions, make friends and have authentic conversations that lead to an unmatched success rate and thousands of 5-star reviews.

Since launching, TruFluency Kids Spanish Immersion has experienced rapid growth due to its science-backed, immersive approach loved by kids and parents alike. Each of TruFluency's instructors are native Spanish speakers with years of childhood ricain experience, not to mention intensive Bellieu Method training.

In today's global world, TruFluency Kids believes learning a second or third language is a personal advantage unlike any other. From previously unavailable opportunities to connecting with people from different cultures, a second language can transform the quality of children's life - with Founder Micah Bellieu noting:

"Having a command of a second language comes with endless benefits. From standing out in the job market to being able to deeply understand new cultures and connect with new people, there are few things as valuable, fun or exciting. Personally, I was disappointed with the ineffective and often expensive forms of training that weren't based on research and a practical model for kids and parents alike. That's why TruFluency Kids Spanish Immersion exists, and why we're thrilled to offer this free video series to help children fast track their path to learning Spanish." - Micah Bellieu, Founder, TruFluency Kids

Taught by 100% native Spanish-speaking instructors and a 12-year track record, these interactive storytelling videos are designed to help children grasp Spanish easier, faster and with more fun. Each professionally edited video comes with an engaging story and a PDF bonus to follow along without requiring busy parents to do the majority of the teaching.

With its success, TruFluency Kids aims to continue to be a leader in the language education space by continuing to develop its systems across more languages. What sets TruFluency Kids apart beside their world-renowned teachers is their effective, convenient and interactive model of teaching that places a premium on immersion.

In doing so, children learn quickly since they don't feel like they're in a traditional classroom-style experience with a nearly 100% success rate and thousands of 5-star reviews from satisfied parents.

To learn more about TruFluency Kids and access their free Spanish Interactive Storytelling video series, visit: https://spanishclasses.trufluencykids.com/free-videos.

