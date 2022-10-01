Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPCFIN/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a blockchain-based payment platform, Storepay bridges crypto with real-life application through ethical fintech services, enabling B2C and B2B users to Buy Now, Pay Later without any interest. Its native token Storepay Coin (SPCFIN) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 29, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Storepay

Storepay is the first Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) fintech service-provider founded in 2019 in Mongolia and has the largest number of partners and registered users. Loved by customers across Mongolia for its innovative new shopping experience, Storepay has already attracted over 750 daily purchases and 2,000 merchant partners including stores and service providers.

Through its easy-to-use app, Storepay allows customers to make split payments for their purchases over time with no additional fees or interests. The customer can see and control when and how much they need to pay for the things they bought and benefited from. With Storepay, users can split pay for everyday necessities and even petrol, travel tickets, cars, education, hospital bills, dentists, and real estate.

In addition, with a business model that is designed to not profit from users, Storepay helps users pay on time and reward them when they complete repayments for their purchases. Users will get 1% of the total purchase back in SPC ("SPCFIN" on LBank Exchange due to the ticker duplication), Storepay's native token, every time when they complete paying off their installment plans..

There's also a service called Storepay B2B that enables businesses to buy their inventory now and pay for them later over time, with features including no collateral required, interest-free, no hidden fees, no need to have a credit history, hassle-free and straightforward process, and so on.

Storepay established its headquarters in Singapore with the purpose of expanding the business internationally. Storepay service is expected to launch in Indonesia in 2022. As part of the international expansion, Storepay is starting cross-border services by enabling users to use its BNPL service in South Korean hospitals for medical and beauty procedures

About SPCFIN Token

Unlike other BNPL services, Storepay is the first to incorporate crypto token and Blockchain technology. They launched the token into their well-established business and user base in October 2021. The advantage of having an existing user base before the token launch is that the adoption of the token was instantaneous.

Based on BEP-20, SPCFIN has a total supply of 163,262,241,459 tokens, of which 55.1% is provided for IEO, 1.8% is provided for secondary market, 3.1% is allocated for Storepay Holding Singapore, 3.1% is reserved for liquidity, 3.1% will be used for international strategic partnership building, 13.7% is allocated for bonus and reward pool, 18.4% is allocated to the core team and advisors, and the remaining 1.8% is for strategic reserves.

The SPCFIN token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on September 29, 2022, investors who are interested in the Storepay investment can easily buy and sell SPCFIN token on LBank Exchange right now.

