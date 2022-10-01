CGN Europe Energy: World Tourism Day 2022: CGN's "From Wind Farm to Windmill" Hiking Route Included in the French "Industrial Tourism" Promotion Project

ASSAC, France, Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGN Europe Energy ("CGN"), a European leader in green energies, is co-organizing the open day of its wind farms located in the south of the city with Town Hall of Assac. Themed "From Wind Farms to Windmills", the 6 kilometers hike is also the first hike ushered in after the hiking route was officially included in the "Industrial Tourism" promotion project by local tourism bureau. Myriam Vigroux, the Mayor of Assac, along with the members of the municipal government and over 20 local residents, joined the tour.





Hikers set foot on the 6km long path connecting the ancient riverside hiking route with the windmill and wind farm at 9:30 AM on Oct. 1st, learning the details of the historical and ecological features of the area with the explanatory boards along the trail, gaining an understanding of wind power, new energy and environmental protection concepts, and observing the changes brought about by wind power in the community.

"This hiking route is 6 kilometers in total. It is the first hiking route through our city," said Mayor Vigroux proudly. "Walking on it is like traveling through time and space, connecting the ancient windmill by the river and the modern wind farm."

The trail, co-designed by CGN, Town Hall of Assac, Office de Tourisme Vallé du Tarn &Mont d'Albigeois, L'association Villes internet du département de la vallée Tarn and Le Comité Départemental de la Randonnée Pédestre du Tarn, has been included in the key "Industrial Tourism" promotion project by both Tarn Valley and Office de Tourisme Vallé du Tarn & Mont d'Albigeois.

In order to better introduce and display various natural and cultural landscapes along the way for tourists, popularize wind power-related knowledge, promote the concept of new energy and environmental protection, and enhance the awareness of ecological protection, CNG also set up explanation boards along the route. In July this year, representatives of the design parties also held the unveiling ceremony of the explanation boards for the hiking route. The route's theme also echoes the theme of "Rethinking Tourism" of this year's World Tourism Day, and has become a model for building clean and sustainable tourism resources.

"The joint planning with CGN European Energy sets a great example," said Gérard Pallis, President of Le Comité Départemental de la Randonnée Pédestre du Tarn. "Facing the challenges of new energy development and energy conversion, we will also give more consideration to the energy development of a region and the region's energy development in the planning of hiking routes. combined to bring new content to existing and future hiking trails."

CGN has committed to fulfill its long-term corporate social responsibility ("CSR") and promoting economic development, environmental improvement and social progress with the development of sustainable and clean energy. With a total generating capacity of 2.4 gigawatts, CGN provides research, construction, operation and production of clean and renewable energies, such as wind turbines and photovoltaic panels in France and great European countries. In 2021, CGN Europe Energy supplied over 5 billion kWh of green energy to 2 million European homes, contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to the creation of over 13,000 square hectares of woodland.

For more information, please visit CGN Europe Energy.

