URP, a chain of independent substance abuse and detox rehabilitation facilities, has reported an average of one year patient recovery rate of 42% to date. Compared to a national average of just above 5%. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Damon Georgalos and Bryan Alzate, The company now has eight luxury locations throughout the state of California and Florida. United Recovery Project has also announced its plans on expanding its services beyond substance abuse and relapse recovery. CEO Damon Georgalos shares company insights on opening its first mental health facility dedicated to aiding patients suffering from distressed mental health issues in the near future. The company currently offers luxury detox and substance abuse rehabilitation services at all its facilities nationwide and now plans on incrementing treatment options to also address mental health issues later this year.

