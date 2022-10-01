San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2022) - FlipX launches an innovative all-in-one technology platform that makes flipping houses easier than ever before.





"FlipX was created with the mission of empowering everyday people to pursue their financial goals through real estate investing without the barrier to entry," said FlipX founder Zack Davis. "We are excited to offer a done for you process and technology that makes the entire process simple and convenient for our users."





FlipX is a real estate platform and done for you solution that helps new and experienced investors buy, renovate, sell, or refinance single-family homes from any location - Simply, from your device.

FlipX understands that capital is often the biggest obstacle to growing a real estate investing business. Which is why they offer fully transparent, competitive services to purchase or refinance single-family real estate. Please visit flipx.io for further information on the services provided.

FlipX also offers a complete renovation concierge service, handling everything from start to finish so that users can focus on other things. Their construction infrastructure provides the expertise and efficiency to complete projects with quality and speed. An account specialist will oversee every project while providing regular updates through the process.

FlipX takes the hassle out of selling a home. Their experienced listing agents will clean, stage, and list the home, then market it to potential buyers. Throughout the process, customers are kept up to date on all offers and developments until the home is sold.

"I have seen countless investors enter the market with hopes and dreams of becoming successful fix and flip investors. Unfortunately, flipping homes is demanding and challenging to scale, and many quit because of the time it requires and its complexity. Even successful investors struggle to scale their businesses beyond their immediate location," said Zack. "I wanted to eliminate the need for accumulating the knowledge and skills required to flip homes and all of the headaches associated with renovations. Now, new and experienced investors can start and scale their business from any location, with a reliable source of capital and trusted boots on the ground."

For more information, visit flipx.io

About FlipX

FlipX is the premier end-to-end real estate platform that helps new and experienced investors buy, renovate and sell single-family homes seamlessly from any location. Our integrated tech + done-for-you services provide visibility, scalability and peace of mind.

