01.10.2022
Lakesemi Launches the Industry-First 1200V SiC Full Bridge and Rectifier Module

HEFEI, China, Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakesemi announced that it has developed a new generation silicon carbide full bridge with rectifier module - LSCT30PV120B9G.

This new module has a very low on-resistance. In addition, it also has the characteristics of low capacitance, high-speed switching, and high switching frequency, which is helpful to improve the rapid response of equipment and energy saving. Therefore, it has a wide range of applications, such as motor drives, switching mode power supply, and UPS.

LSCT30PV120B9G is superior in silicon carbide full bridge with rectifier module. Its VDSS index reached 1200V. The model has On State Resistance of 88mO and a Total Gate Charge of 347nc. Thermal engineers might get benefit from its ultra-low transient thermal impedance of 0.28°C/W at 1ms for thermal shock.

Regarding the rectifier, its Repetitive Peak Reverse Voltage reaches 1800V, the Maximum RMS Forward Current is 50A, and Surge Current (@tp=10 ms) is 315A. The rectifier can maintain good stability in complex working environments.

This module's operating temperature range (Ta) is -40 °C to +125 °C, ensuring the use in industry and harsh thermal environments. Meantime, it uses advanced packaging technology, its size just 62.8 mm ×56.7 mm × 16.5 mm, allowing it to be used where space is tight.

The LSCT30PV120B9G has officially gone on sale. For more information, please visit:
http://www.lakesemi.com/index.php?case=archive&act=show&aid=572

Lakesemi, a Hefei, China-based startup company, focuses on power semiconductors. Lakesemi is a pioneer of wide-bandgap semiconductor products, such as GaN or SiC-based MOSFET. It is also providing silicon-based shielded gate transistors, IGBTs, IGBT modules, IPM, etc.

Contact Information:
Rentai Xiao
General Office Director,Lakesemi
xiaort@lakesemi.com
(+86)15874257525

Hongwei Zhang
Deputy General Manager,Lakesemi
zhanghw@lakesemi.com
(+86)13901948268

