Hören: https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3416 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . Week 39 brought another bad week for ATX TR, which saw new longtime lows and closed 1,45 percent down at 5680 points. These were the best-performers this week: Addiko Bank 4,46% in front of Öster reichische Post 4% and OMV 3,75%. And the following stocks performed worst: Warimpex -12,5% in front of Lenzing -10,14% and SBO -9,48%. And: Sportradar Group, Addiko Bank, Knaus Tabbert and Voquz Labs qualfied for our 13th Stock Market Tournament: ...

