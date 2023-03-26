Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4069/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and in Week 12 ATX TR turned into negative area when it comes to year to date performance. This weeks loss of 3,2 percent is also the new year to date status. Bawag, Raiffeisen and AT&S performend worst this week, while Andritz and Frequentis could set new all time highs. Also this Podcast reached No.1 Position in Apple Podcast Charts Austria Investing.News came from S Immo, Andritz, Pierer Mobility, CA Immo ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...