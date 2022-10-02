Palfinger: To improve safety and efficiency of customers' lifting operations during regular maintenance of offshore wind turbines, Austrian based lifting solutions provider Palfinger has launched the PF crane range, a renewed series of wind cranes. A full-scale PF120-4 crane type will be displayed from September 27 to 30 at the WindEnergy, the world's largest exhibition for the onshore and offshore wind industry in Hamburg Germany. The new range has been designed in accordance with the latest technical requirements of the European standard EN13852-3 for light offshore cranes and plays an important role in lifting spare parts and equipment in the daily offshore wind industry supply chain.Palfinger: weekly performance: -8.37% UBM: Real estate developer UBM has sold a 2,126 m2 site ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...