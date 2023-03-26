S Immo: Real estate company S Immo announced further progress regarding its ongoing sales programme for residential and commercial properties in Germany. The company has signed an agreement for the sale of 41 properties in Berlin consisting of roughly 1,300 residential and commercial units with over 100,000 m² of rental area. Siince September 2022, S Immo so far has signed sales contracts in Germany for 152 properties with a total volume of around EUR 570m. "S Immo continues to deliver on our plan to sell lower-yielding assets in Germany and reinvest in higher-yielding office assets in the CEE region," said Herwig Teufelsdorfer, Member of the Management Board. "In this process, we benefit from the high quality of our assets, which continue to attract a diverse ...

