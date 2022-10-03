Boyden Appoints Janne Jakola Partner in Finland

Prominent business leader and CEO of Matkahuolto joins Boyden, bringing digital transformation, change leadership and business turnaround expertise to clients worldwide

Helsinki, Oct. 02, 2022

"We at Boyden Finland are delighted to bring such vast technology business and digital services leadership experience to the firm," commented Erkki Panula, Chairman of Boyden in Finland, and member of the global technology, healthcare & life sciences and fintech practices. "Janne has extensive experience in leading companies and businesses with novel digital services platforms and customer experience, not only in Finland, but in an international context."

Jakola will contribute to Boyden both locally and internationally with C-suite and board assignments as a senior level member of the firm's global technologyand CEO & board servicespractices; he will also work closely with Boyden's sector specialists in infrastructure & transportation, consumer & retailand fintech.

"I am delighted to join one of the top leadership and talent advisory brands in Finland," comments Janne Jakola, Partner, Boyden Finland. "For clients, the need for a new leader means there is evolution in the business. I am energised by engaging with the board and leveraging my interpretive capabilities to deliver exceptional outcomes in this fast-paced, digital era. I have been building teams for twenty-five years in a leadership capacity and am excited to use this experience now as a trusted advisor with Finnish, European and global clients."

An impressive leader in digital transformation, Jakola received the prestigious award 'Digital Director of the Year 2021' conferred by Alma Mediathrough Tivi, the leading publication for ICT professionals in Finland. This recognises his contribution to Matkahuolto, and to the transport industry as a whole. In 2019 Matkahuolto delivered the world's first MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service) solution nationwide. These digital capabilities led by Jakola enable transport and logistics businesses to concentrate on their core business, supported by a modern day digital infrastructure that enhances the travel experience of customers throughout Finland.

Janne Jakola was CEO of Matkahuolto for nearly four years and a Board Member for 18 months. He was also Chairman of the Board at Trimico, where he led a complete restructuring of the company. Previously he was Business Area Director, Digital Excellence at HiQ Finland, again delivering digital transformation services. Prior to that he was Vice President and CIO at Suomen Lähikauppa Oy, among other key digital roles with Finnish companies. Jakola also lived and worked in Germany for several years as Partnership Manager at Tropolys, Head of Information Management at Elisa Kommunikation GmbH and Project Manager at Helsinki Telekom Deutschland GmbH. He holds an MSc. in Economics, majoring in information systems, from the University of Jyväskylä and speaks Finnish, English and German.

About Boyden Finland

Boyden is one of the top leadership and talent advisory firms in Finland, deeply committed to building the nation's economy by attracting and retaining the most qualified leaders for clients. The team delivers board and leadership reviews, and C-level searches across all major industries. Boyden Finland works with international and local growth organisations, covering listed, privately and family-owned, private equity- & venture capital-owned and cooperative companies.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes' Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

