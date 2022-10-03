Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) has been awarded a large(1) contract for the proprietary equipment supply for INEOS Olefins Belgium NV's 1,450 kta(2) ethane cracker in Antwerp, Belgium. This latest award is in line with our early engagement strategy and consolidates the successful completion of the Ethylene License and Extended Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) previously awarded to Technip Energies by INEOS.

The cracker is designed using Technip Energies' latest enhancement on technologies to achieve a CO2 footprint less than 50% of the best 10% of European crackers. The furnaces are modularized and designed to fire high hydrogen fuel, and to transition to 100% hydrogen firing in the future, in addition to the plant being carbon capture ready. The plant design maximizes the use of modularization, using Technip Energies' extensive experience in modularized LNG projects.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity, Technip Energies, stated "We are very pleased that INEOS selected our low carbon ethane cracker technology and equipment for this sizeable project. Utilizing our extensive experience with modular design will result in a reduced site assembly footprint with sustainable features to reduce emissions."

(1) A "large" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €250 million and €500 million of revenue.

(2) kta: kilotons per annum

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

