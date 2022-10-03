Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has signed a new license agreement with Xiaomi, the third-largest smartphone manufacturer in the world. The new contract will enable Xiaomi to continue to use Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTYas its proximity detection solution in multiple upcoming smartphone launches.

"Xiaomi's decision to continue our collaboration demonstrates the innovative spirit of our long-shared history," said Elliptic Labs' CEO Laila Danielsen. "Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has been at the core of great and impactful smartphone designs from Xiaomi, and we're looking forward to many more design wins in the future. Sharing similar visions of developing greener, safer, and more human friendly devices will continue to keep our partnership with Xiaomi strong."

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY turns off a smartphone's display and disables the screen's touch functionality when a user holds the device up to their ear during a phone call. If that capability to detect proximity were missing, a user's ear or cheek could accidentally trigger unwanted actions during a call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen automatically helps conserve battery life as well. Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones across today's market.

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with our software, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

