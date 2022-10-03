Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF), the global leader in environmental testing and a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announces the commencement of the largest European biomonitoring project for PFAS in blood in Antwerp, commissioned by the Agency for Care and Health of the Flemish Government. The biomonitoring testing for this project will be carried out by Eurofins Belgium NV.

PFAS, per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of over 4,700 synthetic chemicals with unique characteristics that can be used to make products heat and stain resistant, non-stick and water repellent. Sometimes referred to as 'forever chemicals' PFAS are very stable compounds that are largely unsusceptible to degradation and accumulate and persist in the environment. Accumulation of PFAS in blood has been linked to a number of health risks.

In June 2022, 70,000 inhabitants in a 5km zone around the 3M factory in Antwerp, Belgium were invited to participate in a biomonitoring project to assess whether PFAS is present in their blood. In the coming days an additional 22,000 inhabitants of the city of Antwerp will receive an invitation to participate. Currently 7,450 people have subscribed to the project, and registration will be open to participants until 1 June 2023 at https://www.vlaanderen.be/pfas-vervuiling/zwijndrecht/pfas-bloedonderzoek. All participants will receive results indicating the level of PFAS present in their blood within 14 working days.

This research project is fully funded by the Flemish Government and PFAS testing is made available to all participants for free. The goal of this project is to provide participants with information about their own personal exposure to PFAS. Data collected from the study will also provide insights to inform recommendations and decision making in relation to how human PFAS exposure can be limited in the future, both in Belgium and further afield.

Project kick-off will commence in October 2022 with Eurofins Labo Van Poucke beginning to take blood samples at the beginning of 2023 at a number of locations close to participants. Blood sampling will be carried out through the traditional venous method and/or via capillary blood sampling (finger prick) utilising Eurofins empowerDX test kits. Eurofins Belgium NV and the Agency for Care and Health of the Flemish Government are aiming to maximise participation levels in order to generate useful and representative data and insights. The findings of the biomonitoring study will be ultimately presented by June 2025.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also a market leader in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 61,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 940 laboratories in 59 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020 and 2021, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 40 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments, travel and events during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

