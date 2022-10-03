Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, is participating, in collaboration with Eiffage Génie Civil, in the construction of an industrial prototype dedicated to the recycling of deconstructed glass wool for Isover, the leader in sustainable building insulation and a subsidiary of the Saint-Gobain group.

Concrete pours made with Hoffmann Green H-UKR cement are proliferating and are currently being used by Eiffage Génie Civil teams for the construction of the foundations of a prototype workshop of the Isover company located in Chemillé-en-Anjou (Western France). Following on from its Isover Recycling offer, the world's first offer to recycle used glass wool from buildings, the company is stepping up its development in favor of a circular economy in the building industry. It has begun work on the low-carbon footprint industrial prototype dedicated exclusively to glass wool recycling. With commissioning scheduled for 2023, this unprecedented pilot facility meets the Saint-Gobain Group's strong ambitions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "It is an honor for us to participate in this exceptional project by delivering our H-UKR cement to build the foundations. This unprecedented project is totally in line with what we want to embody since the creation of Hoffmann Green: the promotion of the circular economy in the construction sector through the revalorisation of waste from industry. It is thanks to initiatives such as those developed in collaboration with Isover and Eiffage Génie Civil that the decarbonization of the construction sector will take place.

Jérôme Saulnier, Technical Director of Isover France and Switzerland, specifies: "The realization of this revolutionary industrial prototype with fusion by immersed burners will make it possible to recycle glass wool in industrial quantities to transform it into cullet (broken glass). This installation will reduce our consumption of raw materials: this cullet will be used in the manufacturing process of our insulating products and will also reduce our energy consumption, our carbon emissions and improve the life cycle of our products. The use of this low carbon impact concrete for the building's construtction contributes to our sustainable development approach.

Benoît LE MEE, Business Manager at Eiffage Génie Civil's Nantes branch, explains: "Improving the environmental performance of our projects, particularly by reducing CO2 emissions on our construction sites, is one of the objectives of our 2022 performance policy. The use of Hoffmann carbon-free concrete was an obvious choice for this project to create a building for recycling used glass wool."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times more energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT ISOVER

ISOVER, a Saint-Gobain brand, is the world leader in sustainable insulation solutions. For more than 80 years, ISOVER has been innovating in all of its markets and developing multi-material insulation products to meet the growing challenges of well-being and thermal and acoustic efficiency of its customers. ISOVER designs and manufactures its products locally and studies, in a continuous improvement approach, their impact on the environment, energy efficiency, air quality and comfort within buildings.

For more information: www.isover.fr

ABOUT EIFFAGE GENIE CIVIL

Eiffage Génie Civil is involved in numerous projects in France and abroad, particularly in Africa, ranging from design to construction. Its teams work daily on engineering structures, civil engineering, underground works, maritime and river projects, earthworks, demolition and depollution, foundations and repairs.

For more information: www.eiffagegeniecivil.com

